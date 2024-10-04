Police video shows man firing at officers after pursuit through Chicago's west suburbs

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- Plano, Illinois police on Friday released bodycam and dashcam video of a pursuit and an exchange of gunfire with officers that left a man dead last week.

At 6:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, Kendall County Sheriff's deputies were called to assist Plano police officers after a report of a home invasion in the 3800 block of Pratt Court in Plano.

Upon arriving, Plano officers saw a green Ford Bronco Sport pulling out of the garage at the house where the home invasion had been reported. The officer, with his gun drawn, is heard in the body cam video ordering the driver to stop.

But the driver does not stop, instead running haphazardly over lawns as he hits the road. The next video clip shows a pursuit along U.S. Route 34, or Ogden Avenue, through Yorkville and Oswego and finally into Aurora.

Meanwhile, police learned a man identified as Russell Novak, 70, was found back in the house in Plano with multiple gunshot wounds—and died as a result of his injuries. Police determined the suspect they were pursuing may be armed and dangerous.

Upon reaching Eola Road in Aurora, the Ford Bronco turned to head south—and then made a U-turn at Keating Drive to head back toward Route 34. At that point, the Bronco entered the left turn lane, police said.

In the left turn lane, the driver is seen on dascham video getting out of the car with a long gun raised. The driver fires at officers, and the officers fire back as the driver falls to the ground.

Police said a Plano officer and a Kendall County Sheriff's deputy fired at the driver and struck him. Officers rendered aid to the driver shortly afterward.

The incident happened in the DuPage County section of Aurora, and thus, findings from an investigation by Illinois State Police will be reviewed by the DuPage County State's Attorney's office, Plano police said.