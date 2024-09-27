Armed suspect shot by police in Aurora, Illinois after chase from Plano, authorities say

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- An armed suspect was shot by police Friday evening after a pursuit from Plano to Aurora.

The Kendall County Sheriff's office said they were first called along with Plano police for a report of shots fired in the 3800 block of Pratt Street in Plano. Officers found a car believed to be associated with the shooting, the sheriff's office said.

A driver took off in the car, and police pursued the driver to Ogden Avenue and Eola Road in Aurora—close to Waubonsie Valley Heigh School.

At that point, officers confronted an armed subject, who was shot by officers, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office did not say the condition of the suspect, but said no officers were injured, and there was no ongoing threat to the community.

Illinois State Police were investigating the incident. Aurora police said their officers were not involved.