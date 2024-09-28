Police chase from Plano ends with shooting by police officer in Aurora, authorities say

Police chase ends with shooting by police officer in Aurora

Police chase ends with shooting by police officer in Aurora

Police chase ends with shooting by police officer in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — A police chase across multiple suburbs ends after reports of shots fired. Police are investigating the incident as an officer-involved shooting.

They say this started in Plano, Illinois, and ended in Aurora, Illinois.

A large police presence was near a gas station, where that chase possibly came to an end.

The Kendall County Sheriff's Office said they were assisting the Plano Police Department with reports of shots fired just before 7 p.m. Friday on Pratt Street—a residential area in Plano. That's where police found a car believed to be connected to the shooting.

Police said the pursuit ended near Route 34 and Eola Road in Aurora, where deputies and officers came face to face with an armed suspect. They said, "Deputies and officers, facing a lethal threat, engaged the subject to protect the public and themselves. No law enforcement officers were injured."

It is not clear what condition that suspect is in, if they were shot, or taken into custody.

The sheriff's office said this is an officer-involved shooting, and Illinois State Police are taking over the investigation.