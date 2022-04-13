Blood drive at Horseshoe Hammond Casino on Thursday

Watch CBS News

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Red Cross is taking a gamble on a blood drive Thursday at the Horseshoe Hammond Casino.

In the wake of a blood shortage, the Red Cross will head to one of the casino's ballrooms. The Red Cross has a goal of signing up 69 volunteers to help patients in area hospitals.

You're encouraged to stop by from 1:30 to 6:30, after that, you're free to hit the slots or tables. The event is happening at the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond, Indiana.

