Knight makes 32 saves as the Blackhawks beat Toews and the Jets 2-0

Spencer Knight made 32 saves, Jason Dickinson scored and the Chicago Blackhawks beat Jonathan Toews and the Winnipeg Jets 2-0 on Monday night.

Connor Bedard added an empty-net goal as the Blackhawks stopped a three-game slide. It was Bedard's first goal since returning from a right shoulder injury.

Knight recorded his third shutout this season and the eighth of his career.

Toews played his first game in Chicago since signing with Winnipeg on July 1. The 37-year-old center played for the Blackhawks for 15 seasons, winning three Stanley Cup titles.

Toews was cheered all night long in his return to his first NHL home. The Blackhawks showed a video of Toews' highlights in the first period, and the crowd of 19,894 responded with a long-standing ovation.

Connor Hellebuyck made 22 saves for Winnipeg, which dropped to 5-11-5 in its last 21 games. The Jets went 0 for 2 on the power play.

Chicago played without forwards Teuvo Teravainen and Andre Burakovsky. Teravainen missed his third straight game with an upper-body injury, and Burakovsky was scratched with an illness.

Chicago jumped in front on Dickinson's sixth goal. Dickinson settled a lofted pass from Ryan Donato and beat Hellebuyck 13:21 into the second period.

The Blackhawks had another prime scoring opportunity late in the second, but Bedard was robbed by Hellebuyck with a sprawling glove save.

Up next

The Jets open a three-game homestand Tuesday night against St. Louis. The Blackhawks visit Carolina on Thursday night.