Chicago Blackhawks fulfill 6-year-old's wish of playing with team

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Blackhawks made a very special roster move ahead of Friday's game against the Coyotes.

Luca Bear Bish, 6, signed a one-day contract with the team.

The Make-A-Wish recipient was celebrating a recent remission diagnosis after a three-and-a-half year fight with an aggressive form of leukemia.

Bish even got to practice on the ice with his favorite player, Patrick Kane, which he said was "fun."

"To see the guys come over, just to introduce Luca, the bench, everybody just lights up and sees a young man watching the guys and what they do and pay attention at a young age like this, it's an inspirational thing for the guys," said coach Luke Richardson.

Kane added the team "had some fun out there. It puts things in perspective too obviously with what's been going on in the sports world the last week or so with Damar Hamlin.

"Obviously there are people who are a lot less fortunate than we are. It was nice to have Luca come out today and join us for the skate."

Luca and his family were also set to attend Friday's game.