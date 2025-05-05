Watch CBS News
Homewood-Flossmoor High School senior killed in Bishop Ford Freeway crash

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
/ CBS Chicago

A Homewood-Flossmoor High School student was killed in a Bishop Ford Freeway crash in Calumet City, Illinois, early Sunday morning. 

According to Illinois State Police, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on the Sibley Boulevard ramp to I-94 just after 4:30 a.m.

State police confirmed one person was taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported. 

Homewood-Flossmoor High School identified the victim as Tom Mya Lyons, and released the following statement in a message to the school community: 

"Today is a very sad day for the HF community as we grieve the loss of senior Tom Mya Lyons who died early this morning in a car crash.

We extend our deepest condolences to Tom Mya's family. Our hearts go out to them as they cope with this tragic loss. It is in difficult times like this that the HF family comes together to support each other. We are here for you." 

A crisis team will be available to assist students and staff on Monday and Tuesday. 

Details on the cause of the crash were not immediately available from police. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.  

