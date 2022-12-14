U.S. lawmakers unveil bipartisan bid to ban TikTok

CHICGAO (CBS)-- Illinois Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi is leading a bipartisan effort in Washington for a nationwide ban of the popular app, TikTok.

The legislation would block all transactions from any social media company lawmakers believe is under the influence of Russia, China or other concerning foreign countries.

The bill is in response to fears the app could be used to spy on Americans.

TikTok insists user data is safely stored outside China and is free from Beijing's reach.