Billy Goat Tavern at Navy Pier brings food for Chicago police officers mourning Officer Krystal Rivera

The Billy Goat Tavern and Grill at Navy Pier helped bring smiles to dozens of Chicago police officers on Sunday.

Chefs at the legendary Chicago restaurant packed up cases of soda and cooked up 160 cheeseburgers.

It was all for officers at the Grand Crossing (3rd) and Gresham (6th) district police stations — at 7040 S. Cottage Grove Ave. and 7808 S. Halsted St., respectively — where fallen officer Krystal Rivera served her community.

The effort was organized by retired Chicago police Officer Walter Metcalf.

Metcalf worked with Grand Crossing District Cmdr. Melvin Branch to get the donated food delivered.

Rivera accidentally shot and killed by a fellow officer during a chase in the Chatham neighborhood on the night of Thursday, June 5.

ivera was part of a CPD tactical team on patrol just before 10 p.m. near 82nd and Drexel, when they tried to conduct an investigatory stop, and as officers approached, the suspect ran into a nearby apartment building.

Police chased the suspect inside, and sources said Rivera and her partner followed the suspect to an apartment on the second floor.

Snelling has said, when officers got to that apartment, they were confronted by a second person armed with a rifle.

Rivera, 36, was shot in the back, and was rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.