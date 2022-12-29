First Alert Weather: Big boost in temps
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Warmer winds continue while sending temperatures in the 50s today.
More clouds than sun with patchy fog and drizzle. Light rain showers develop tonight into early Friday, mainly south of Chicago.
Turning cooler through the end of the year with showers at times this weekend.
TODAY: WINDY AND WARMER, SPOTTY DRIZZLE HIGH: 56
TONIGHT: LIGHT RAIN POSSIBLE LOW: 38
TOMORROW: SOWLY FALLING TEMPERATURES HIGH: 42
