First Alert Weather: Big boost in temps

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Warmer winds continue while sending temperatures in the 50s today.

CBS News Chicago

More clouds than sun with patchy fog and drizzle. Light rain showers develop tonight into early Friday, mainly south of Chicago.

CBS News Chicago

Turning cooler through the end of the year with showers at times this weekend.

CBS News Chicago

TODAY: WINDY AND WARMER, SPOTTY DRIZZLE HIGH: 56

TONIGHT: LIGHT RAIN POSSIBLE LOW: 38

TOMORROW: SOWLY FALLING TEMPERATURES HIGH: 42

CBS News Chicago