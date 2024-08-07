Bicyclist killed after being hit by 2 cars in Chicago suburb; second driver sought

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) – A bicyclist was killed Tuesday night after being struck by two cars in Skokie.

The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Oakton Street.

Police responded to the scene for a bicyclist struck by a vehicle. Arriving officers indicated a car traveling eastbound in the center lane of Oakton Street collided with the bicyclist, identified as a 37-year-old man, who fell to the ground.

Another car also heading eastbound in the curb lane of Oakton Street then struck the bicyclist.

Police said one of the drivers remained on the scene while the other continued eastbound.

The bicyclist was taken to an area hospital, where he died from injuries suffered from the crash.

Police are searching for the driver of the second car, described as a dark-colored vehicle.

The North Regional Major Crimes Task Force, Major Crash Assistance Team is assisting the Skokie Police Department with the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Skokie Police Department at 847-982- 5900.