"Bicycling Brisket Bandit" steals 34 pounds of beef from Indiana barbecue joint

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A restaurant in northeast Indiana has beef with a thief who stole more than 30 pounds of freshly cooked meat.

Smokin' Fatty's BBQ owner Cam Snyder called him the "Bicycling Brisket Bandit."

The barbecue restaurant in Elkhart closed for the 4th of July holiday weekend, but their security cameras caught a thief taking advantage of the empty restaurant.

The bandit could be seen getting in through the back door, which was accidentally left unlatched. Before that, the thief was seen staking out the place three times.

"All three times he was on a bicycle, and he came back the third time at 1 o'clock in the morning, and grabbed it was two 17-pound briskets, and you know we have big brisket and he got his heist," Snyder said.

In all, the thief took 34 pounds of brisket.

Snyder has not reported the incident to the police yet.