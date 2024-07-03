Better Business Bureau warn of scammers impersonating Publishers Clearing House

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Better Business Bureau is warning people to be aware of scammers posing as someone from Publishers Clearing House.

The contest drawing was held on Sunday, June 30. The winner of the actual sweepstakes will receive $2.5 million upfront and $2,500 a week for life.

The Bureau says there could be a spike in "deceptive calls, texts, and emails" in the coming weeks telling them they have won the grand prize.

Scammers may call people claiming to be Publishers Clearing House employees and tell them they've won millions of dollars and a brand-new car to get the caller excited. The person may even send a photo of the money and the new car.

They will tell the person that real celebrities will come to their home to award them prizes, but they must first pay a fee for an "IRS requirement" or a "broker's fee," according to the bureau.

In scammer fashion, they would instruct the person to buy a gift card and provide them with the numbers on the back or tell them to send money to a specific bank account or mail it to an address in another state. Those "fees" can range from a few hundred to thousands of dollars.

Scammers may also ask for more personal information, including bank name, bank account, and routing numbers, as well as current financial situation or savings accounts held.

The bureau says if you hang up the phone, the scammer may call back multiple times and leave messages asking for the money.

Tips to avoid the scam

The bureau is reminding the public that to win, they must participate in the sweepstakes. If they don't recall entering the contest, that can be a sign that it's a scam. Those who did enter are advised to keep track of their entries and read the fine print rules regarding claiming prizes and the length of the sweepstakes.

They say no company will ask for upfront fees, especially from a gift card, and to try not to get caught up in the excitement as it is an attempt to cloud the person's judgment.

Those who may have spotted a scam can report it by using the Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker.