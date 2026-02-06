Bethany MaGee, woman set on fire on CTA Blue Line, released from Stroger Hospital

The woman set on fire on the CTA Blue Line in a random act of violence has been released from the hospital.

Bethany MaGee, 26, was reading her phone on an O'Hare-bound Blue Line train on Nov. 17 around 8 p.m. when prosecutors say Lawrence Reed poured liquid on her and set her on fire without any provocation.

When the train stopped at Clark/Lake, MaGee got off and collapsed onto the platform. Sources told CBS News Chicago that she was burned on more than half of her body.

Friday, MaGee was discharged from Stroger Hospital. She released a statement, saying in part, "My family and I are grateful to be able to celebrate this milestone, and we want to sincerely thank everyone who has offered support, kindness, and encouragement during this time.

"I am especially thankful to the burn team at Stroger Hospital for their exceptional care, compassion, and expertise, as well as for the support they showed my family throughout my hospitalization."

Reed is charged with committing a terrorist attack or other violence on a mass transportation system, and was also indicted in two previous incident involving trying to set a fire at City Hall and attacking CTA worker.

He remains in custody pending trial.