Federal agents raid Bensenville Midwest Distribution facility for vaping products

U.S. Marshals and other federal agents were seen at a facility in Bensenville, Illinois, Wednesday morning, conducting a raid related to vaping products.

Reports about a raid on the Midwest Distribution/Midwest Goods, Inc. facility on Foster Avenue in the west suburb began to be posted to social media shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday.

There was initial speculation online that the raids involved immigration agents, but when CBS News Chicago arrived at the scene, U.S. Marshals and other federal agents in military uniforms could be seen going in and out of the facility.

Around 10 a.m., they began setting up tables displaying significant amounts of vaping products that are believed to have been seized in the bust.

There were also K-9 agents at the scene.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to the U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement about the raid, but have not yet heard back. They are expected to provide an update later Wednesday.

Midwest Distribution is a wholesale business to business distributor of vape electronic cigarette supplies, as well as smoke shop, headshop and dispensary supplies in the U.S. They distribute products including disposable e-cigarettes, vaping liquid, vape modifications, pod systems and more. They also distribute paraphernalia, including pipes, bongs, vaporizers, rolling papers, hookahs, torches and lighters.

