Chicago ranked top bed bug city for 5th year in a row

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

For the fifth year in a row, Chicago is holding onto its spot as the number one bed bug city in the U.S.

The Windy City ranked No. 1 on Orkin's top 50 list of 2025's Bed Bug Cities. New York ranked 15th, which Orkin reported was a significant improvement from past years. 

Indianapolis, Champaign, and Milwaukee were ranked among the top 10 bed bug cities. 

The top 10 list includes:

  1. Chicago

  2. Cleveland

  3. Detroit 

  4. Los Angeles 

  5. Indianapolis 

  6. Washington, D.C. 

  7. Grand Rapids, Mich. 

  8. Columbus, Ohio 

  9. Champaign, Ill.

  10. Milwaukee 

Orkin's rankings are based on treatment data from metro areas where the company performed the most bed bug treatments from May 15, 2024 to May 14, 2025.  

