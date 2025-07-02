Chicago ranked top bed bug city for 5th year in a row

For the fifth year in a row, Chicago is holding onto its spot as the number one bed bug city in the U.S.

The Windy City ranked No. 1 on Orkin's top 50 list of 2025's Bed Bug Cities. New York ranked 15th, which Orkin reported was a significant improvement from past years.

Indianapolis, Champaign, and Milwaukee were ranked among the top 10 bed bug cities.

The top 10 list includes:

Chicago Cleveland Detroit Los Angeles Indianapolis Washington, D.C. Grand Rapids, Mich. Columbus, Ohio Champaign, Ill. Milwaukee

Orkin's rankings are based on treatment data from metro areas where the company performed the most bed bug treatments from May 15, 2024 to May 14, 2025.