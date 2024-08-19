Chicago Bears rookie QB Caleb Williams lauded for poise in first 2 preseason games

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With the Chicago Bears scheduled to visit the back-to-back Super Bowl champions in Kansas City on Thursday night, the team's rookie quarterback continues to draw comparisons, perhaps prematurely, to Patrick Mahomes.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams' ability to overcome adversity has stood out in the two preseason games he's played in so far, including bounding back from starting the game against the Bengals with three-straight three and outs.

"Caleb had great poise, great resiliency. He's able to have that 'next play' mindset," said offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. "And so there's been some drives, whether it's the Buffalo drive where you have a backed up situation where he gets the ball all the way down the field and knowing in the preseason it's all about taking care of the football and so when stuff hasn't presented itself cleanly, he hasn't tried to force it or do too much in those situations."

Tight end Gerald Everett also referred to Williams' poise and said he "didn't seem rattled at all" through unproductive stretches during the game.

"I know he's got a lot of attention on his back right now and obviously being the No. 1 guy in the draft, Heisman winner," Everett said. "[He's] just rolling with the punches and being poised. Caleb's a standup guy, confident in himself and we have the utmost confidence in him as well."

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks to pass the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Chicago. Kamil Krzaczynski / AP

The Bears will announce whether or not Williams will play against the Kansas City Chiefs later in the week. Starters wouldn't be concerned about losing any momentum if they don't play with the season opener over two weeks later.

"We still working," said linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. "I know it's the last game but we still got a lot more practices until we our first game. We still keep that intensity that we've been having, keep going hard at practice day in and day out because we're making each other better."

Third-round pick and Hinsdale native Kiran Amejadgie practiced on Monday after being activated off the non-football injury list on Sunday.

Safety Jaquan Brisker, who has been dealing with an injury, also practiced, while new safety Kevin Byard didn't practice despite playing against the Bengals last Saturday.