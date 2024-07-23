Gervon Dexter aims to step up in 2nd year on Chicago Bears defensive line

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Whether its protecting Caleb Williams, or putting pressure on opposing passers, it all starts up front for the Chicago Bears.

The defensive line was the focus on the second day of Training Camp practices.

Gervon Dexter Sr. enters his second season with high expectations and more responsibility as a likely starter on the inside of the Bears defensive line. He spent his offseason trying to get into marathon shape by running hills and eating right, which included a tough sacrifice: cutting certain foods out of his diet.

"I would say that late-night snack, man," Dexter said. "It's different things that I would eat and I'm just like, 'One Honeybun won't hurt me.' And I cut that out and I feel a lot better."

Dexter said getting leaner will help him get off the ball faster.

Defensive coordinator Eric Washington sees something in Dexter beyond his newly-honed physical traits.

"The focus, I mean, when Dexter comes on the practice field every day, when he comes into the meeting, for a young player, he's got blinders on," Washington said. "I mean he is really focused on himself, what he needs to do in that particular practice. The level of focus he has as a second-year player is pretty uncommon."

Washington said he plans to move Montez Sweat around on the defensive line, something he hasn't done before. That should benefit Dexter and Andrew Billings, who said Sweat moving will mean the offensive line won't know where to go and more one-on-one opportunities for everyone else.

Other news and notes

Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams continued to look like he had a pretty good command of the offense. He was sharp for most of the 11-on-11 team drills on Tuesday, including a pretty deep ball to Tyler Scott. The defense did get the better of the offense later, including during a big fourth down stop in the 2-minute drill to wrap up practice.

Receiver Keenan Allen and tight end Marcedes Lewis both didn't practice on Tuesday. It was a veteran day for both players, who will have two straight days off since the Bears won't practice on Wednesday.