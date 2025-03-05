Watch CBS News
Sports

Bears to acquire All-Pro offensive guard Joe Thuney from Chiefs

By Todd Feurer, Jordan Dajani

/ CBS Sports

CBS News Live
CBS Sports HQ Live

The Bears continued to revamp their offensive line on Wednesday, reaching a deal to acquire Chiefs offensive guard Joe Thuney in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round draft pick.

The move comes a day after the Bears agreed to send a 2025 sixth-round draft pick to the Rams for offensive guard Jonah Jackson.

Neither deal can become official until the NFL's new league year begins on March 12.

Thuney, a two-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler, signed a five-year deal with the Chiefs in 2021 after five seasons with the Patriots. He won two Super Bowls in New England, and two with Kansas City. The 32-year-old held down the left guard spot for Kansas City, but was forced to play a career-high 218 regular-season snaps at left tackle in 2024 after the Chiefs' other in-house options such as Kingsley Suamataia, Wanya Morris and D.J. Humphries failed to lock down the job.

Thuney will move back inside when he joins Chicago's revamped offensive line. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was sacked 68 times in his rookie season, which led the NFL and was tied for the third-most sacks taken all time. Now, with more protection in front of him, Williams will be able to develop properly. 

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.