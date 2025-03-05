Bears to acquire All-Pro offensive guard Joe Thuney from Chiefs

The Bears continued to revamp their offensive line on Wednesday, reaching a deal to acquire Chiefs offensive guard Joe Thuney in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round draft pick.

The move comes a day after the Bears agreed to send a 2025 sixth-round draft pick to the Rams for offensive guard Jonah Jackson.

Neither deal can become official until the NFL's new league year begins on March 12.

Thuney, a two-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler, signed a five-year deal with the Chiefs in 2021 after five seasons with the Patriots. He won two Super Bowls in New England, and two with Kansas City. The 32-year-old held down the left guard spot for Kansas City, but was forced to play a career-high 218 regular-season snaps at left tackle in 2024 after the Chiefs' other in-house options such as Kingsley Suamataia, Wanya Morris and D.J. Humphries failed to lock down the job.

Thuney will move back inside when he joins Chicago's revamped offensive line. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was sacked 68 times in his rookie season, which led the NFL and was tied for the third-most sacks taken all time. Now, with more protection in front of him, Williams will be able to develop properly.