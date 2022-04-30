Watch CBS News

Bears select offensive tackle Braxton Jones from Southern Utah in fifth round pick

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Bears select offensive tackle, Braxton Jones, from Southern Utah with the 168th overall pick in the 5th Round in the 2022 NFL Draft.  

The bears traded down three times in the fifth round to acquire additional draft picks – selecting the 23-year-old Southern Utah tackle.

Jones started each of the past three seasons at Southern Utah with almost every start coming at left tackle. A two-time first-team All-Big Sky tackle, Jones has long arms and likely projects as a depth offensive line piece at the NFL level.

April 30, 2022

