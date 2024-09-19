Chicago Bears running game sputters through first two weeks of season

The Chicago Bears received some good news on the injury front Thursday as the chances of Teven Jenkins playing against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday improved as the left guard was limited in practice as he recovers from a deep thigh bruise.

The rehab work for the Bears offense includes more than just the offensive line.

The Bears have plenty of issues on offense, including a non-existent running game. They're 28th in the NFL in rushing and big free agent signing D'Andre Swift has just 48 yards on 24 carries.

"I could be better first and foremost," Swift said. "I could be better. I could make everybody's job easier upfront, for the quarterback. I feel like it's gonna start with me. I ain't the type to put it on nobody else."

Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron said in order to improve the running game, like other facets of the offense, "it comes back to our fundamentals, our belief in the basics starting up front where we're hitting our blocks ...we're in a good rhythm with the backs."

On the other hand, the Bears defense has been very good through two weeks and defensive end Montez Sweat isn't sweating the fact that he has yet to record a sack as he fights through almost constant double teams.

"It is what it is," Sweat said. "It's a part of the game. I'd double me too, so we're gonna do what we do."

He added, "I kinda don't focus on that. Of course, I want sacks and all that type of stuff, but I mean as long as we're performing well as a defense, I think everything will fall into place."

Sacking Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson may be a challenge this week because of his size and mobility, but getting a turnover might not be. Richardson has thrown a league-high four interceptions thrown in the first two games of the season.