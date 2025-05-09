Bears begin rookie minicamp at Halas Hall; "We call it rookie orientation"

The Chicago Bears' rookies hit the practice field for the first time on Friday at Halas Hall.

"We call it rookie orientation. … It's a coach orientation for us this year, too. It's our first time as a coaching staff to really have a practice format like that," first-year head coach Ben Johnson said. "It was fun to see them get after it, and get to work a little bit. So we've got a long ways to go, but really happy with how the guys went out there and competed and learned today, and look forward to seeing the progression there over the course of the weekend."

There was great energy on the field for day one of the team's three-day rookie minicamp.

This year's first-round pick, tight end Colston Loveland, isn't expected to be a full-go in practices until training camp, but that doesn't mean he's missing out on this valuable time.

Loveland, who is conditioning as he continues to rehab from shoulder surgery, is going through mental reps at practice, and is eager to start learning Johnson's offense.

"Big fan. I love his spirit, his energy. He's super determined. He's ready to go. He's ready to take this thing to the top. And he's no nice guy. I've seen him getting on people's butts, but fired up too, like super-excited. I'm loving how he coaches," Loveland said.

The day was also a first for Johnson as a first-time head coach. He told players to embrace mistakes made early on, and he is still making a few adjustments of his own as the man in charge.

"I've never blown the whistle to stop the play; and, yeah, I've got a little bit of work to do there. I can get better in that aspect, but no, other than that it was great," Johnson said. "We spent last night and this morning installing new concepts for these guys, and now it's their opportunity to go out and execute them at a high level. We're going to make a lot of mistakes. I think I've been pretty open and honest about that since I came into the building here that we encourage that. We need that. That's how we grow."

Johnson was also asked if he knew whether or not newly chosen Pope Leo XIV was a Bears fans. He said he's heard rumblings, but that hasn't been discussed firsthand.