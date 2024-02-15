Chicago Bears release safety Eddie Jackson, offensive lineman Cody Whitehair

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bears announced the release of two of their longest-tenured players on Thursday, offensive lineman Cody Whitehair and safety Eddie Jackson.

Whitehair was drafted in the second round in 2016, has played multiple positions on the Bears offensive line, and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2018.

Jackson, a 2017 fourth-round pick, has recorded 15 career interceptions with the Bears, is tied with Lance Briggs for third in team history with six career defensive touchdowns, and was named First Team All-Pro in 2018.

The veteran safety played in 12 games last season and missed some time with a foot injury for the second-straight year.