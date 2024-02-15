Watch CBS News
Sports

Chicago Bears release safety Eddie Jackson, offensive lineman Cody Whitehair

By Alex Ortiz

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS Sports HQ Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bears announced the release of two of their longest-tenured players on Thursday, offensive lineman Cody Whitehair and safety Eddie Jackson.

Whitehair was drafted in the second round in 2016, has played multiple positions on the Bears offensive line, and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2018.

Jackson, a 2017 fourth-round pick, has recorded 15 career interceptions with the Bears, is tied with Lance Briggs for third in team history with six career defensive touchdowns, and was named First Team All-Pro in 2018.

The veteran safety played in 12 games last season and missed some time with a foot injury for the second-straight year.

Alex Ortiz
420357673-700233198883764-3622327380061820163-n.jpg

Alex Ortiz is a web producer for CBS 2 Chicago and a native of Romeoville in the southwest suburbs.

First published on February 15, 2024 / 3:40 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.