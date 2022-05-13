Watch CBS News
Bears release 2022 season schedule

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bears will play their season opener against the San Francisco 49ers this September before heading to Green Bay for Sunday football.

They'll play more primetime games in October, a Thursday game against the Washington Commanders, and Monday Night Football in New England.

The Bears' games against the Houston Texans on Sunday Sept. 25, the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 6, and the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Dec. 24 will air on CBS 2.

The Bears' full 2022 schedule is below.

