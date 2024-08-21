Chicago Bears preseason finale provides a shot for backup players to impress

CHICAGO (CBS) – While Thursday's final practice game in Kansas City will lack star power with neither the Chief nor the Chicago Bears playing many of their starters, it could be a game-changer for players fighting for their NFL lives.

Defensive coordinator Eric Washington said Thursday's preseason finale is just part of a larger picture as the Bears evaluate guys fighting for roster spots.

That includes defensive end Daniel Hardy, the 2022 seventh-round pick by the L.A. Rams, whose play has made quite an impression.

"It has really stood out as far as what we're asking that position to do, especially from a rush standpoint," Washington said. "He's been extremely active. The energy has been high. He's gotten quality wins in critical situations and his effort has been phenomenal. Everything that we start from an evaluation standpoint starts with hustle, and I don't know anybody who's stood out as much as he has."

Chicago Bears defensive end Daniel Hardy (92) rushes during the second half of an NFL football pre-season game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park N.Y., Saturday Aug. 10, 2024. Jeffrey T. Barnes / AP

Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent, who will start Thursday's game, appreciates how far he's come, from an undrafted free agent last year just fighting for a roster spot.

"No doubt," Bagent said. "Yeah I think about it every single day. [I'm] grateful for it every single day, but still the other side of that, I think there's a lot more I could kinda squeeze out of this and so I'm just excited for the long journey ahead."

Bagent said he has unbelievable aspirations for his career that are too ridiculous to share. While he wouldn't give those details, he didn't want to be grateful just to make an NFL team. He wants to have a limitless mindset.

Bagent will share snaps with Brett Rypien and Austin Reed, who are vying for a roster spot, or at least the practice squad. Rypien has had a solid preseason with three touchdowns, no interceptions and a QB rating of 146. After bouncing around to five different teams over the past five years, he knows this last preseason game is a league-wide audition to prove he can play in the NFL.

"I think anytime you get an opportunity to get out on the field and put film out to the league, it's something that you can't take for granted," Rypien said. "I just try to prepare the same way whether it's the third preseason game or a regular season game. Now in my sixth year, you just try to take the same approach every single week and not make it bigger or smaller than it needs to be."

The Bears are expected to kickoff against the Chiefs Thursday night at 7:20 p.m.