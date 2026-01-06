Bears prepare to make first playoff appearance in 5 years against Packers

Soldier Field was absolutely thrilled after that comeback win over the Packers three weeks ago. The atmosphere will be even more electric if the Bears can beat their rivals again in Saturday night's wildcard rubber match.

QB Caleb Williams said he's plugged in for his postseason debut. Williams' mentality isn't changing ahead of his first playoff start, which will be on the biggest stage of his two-year career so far.

A third meeting with the Packers in just over a month, with the Bears' season on the line.

I think I am built for these moments, mentality-wise," he said. "I think I can provide a spark for the team, I think I can do whatever my team needs me to do, whether that's stay in the pocket, whether that's run."

Playing postseason games at Soldier Field was coach Ben Johnson's vision from the start of the season, but one thing that he has seen change since then is Williams.

"I mean, he's a completely different quarterback than when we first took this job, I think back to spring time, and during camp at times. Some of the struggles we were having as an offense in those moments, we certainly moved past that. I'm encouraged for where he's at right now. I know he's really looking forward to this opportunity to go out there, you know, he's played some really good football particulary in the back halfof the season for us, and we're going to need that."

Rome Odunze's status remains unclear, but Williams said it's going to be great, and he's excited to have him back. Kyler Gordon and Braxton Jones have been designated to return from injured reserve.