Bears players explore new roles as OTAs continue

CHICAGO (CBS) – Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson was among those players not present as the team continues its offseason workouts.

But he has been involved via Zoom, attending meetings, asking questions and watching practice tape.

CBS 2's Matt Zahn was at Halas Hall with the latest from OTAs.

Offensive lineman Cody Whitehair is going into his eighth season with the Bears. The veteran is making another position switch, going back from guard to center.

He's also noticing a different vibe around Halas Hall.

"There's a different feel this year," Whitehair said. "Everybody is really hungry. Guys came in and looked great, working hard. We like where we're at, and we're obviously looking to get better."

On defense, cornerback Kyler Gordon isn't switching positions, but the second-year man is focusing more on the nickel corner spot after bouncing between inside and outside and struggling at times during his rookie year.

"I'm not going to lie, I do miss corner," Gordon said. "I love corner, but it definitely is nice to focus on nickel and take in as much as I can there and perfect that spot. I like to blitz, so them giving me the ability is what I love about being at nickel."

Wide receiver Chase Claypool was one of the few guys sitting out of practice. Head coach Matt Eberflus said Claypool felt something soft tissue-related, and there's just no reason to risk anything this time of year.

Quarterback Justin Fields was also getting in the work. Fields has been adamant that he has work to do going from year two into year three. Similar to how smartphones get faster every year with updates, that's what the Bears need from Fields, and they believe they're seeing him expedite his playmaking in real-time.

"You can see him going through his reads quicker, reading the coverages on the snap and processing where to go with the football," said Eberflus. "And again, he's been working on his footwork and his release and he's been doing a great job with all those things. We're excited where he is right now."