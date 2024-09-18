Early offensive struggles frustrate Chicago Bears players after Week 2 loss

As disconnected as the Chicago Bears offense looked in Sunday's loss to the Houston Texans, they had a chance to win the game on their final drive.

Still, quarterback Caleb Williams and company are working on improving ahead of a Week 3 trip to Indianapolis.

The frustration was apparent this week at Halas Hall, including among wide receiver DJ Moore who admitted he showed a little bit too much of it during Sunday night's loss.

"I shouldn't have shown as much, but it's a part of the game," Moore said. "We was one play away from the game changing and we just couldn't connect, like nobody on offense could connect with that one play started to get us on track."

Williams said he's been trying to get on the same page with his receivers, including Moore.

"He does spectacular things with the ball in his hands," Williams said of his teammate. "We try to get him the ball. If I threw it a little less wide and gave him a little bit more time, he would have made the play."

When it came to the Bears' struggling offensive line, head coach Matt Eberflus said they're not looking to make any changes for now, or move anybody around.

"We're looking for continuity and consistency and communication and getting better," Eberflus said. "That's what we're focused on. It's fundamentals, it's basics, and it's important that we get that down."

Bears offensive guard Nate Davis said he wasn't happy with the unit's performance in Houston.

"No one likes losing," Davis said. "It's one of those things where we gotta take the coaching, understand what we need to do better."

Starting right guard Teven Jenkins missed practice with a deep thigh bruise, but Eberflus said the coaches feel good about his chances of playing on Sunday.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen, who missed last Sunday's game, remains out with his heel injury. Williams said he's still a little bruised up, but felt good.