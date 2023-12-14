Bears offense prepares for matchup with fierce Browns defense

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Bears are gearing up for Sunday's massive game in Cleveland.

As CBS 2's Matt Zahn explained, wideout Darnell Mooney is also getting ready for what could be his final month in a Bears uniform.

DJ Moore returned to the practice field after sitting out on Wednesday because of an ankle injury, a good sign he'll be available on Sunday in Cleveland.

It's been a disappointing season for fellow receiver Darnell Mooney. He has just 27 catches in a contract year and was asked about a report he's unhappy with his role.

"I don't really focus on those things," Mooney said. "I'm just worried about winning these games. Contract-wise, who cares? It is what it is. Can't do anything about it now. So just gotta go out there and try to win with my boys."

Reporter: "Has it weighed on you, though?"

Mooney: "Nah. I mean, I know what I can do. I know how I play, and film doesn't lie so, just gotta watch the film."

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and the Bears offensive coaches have been watching film of a Browns defense led by Myles Garrett, a potential NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

"Really there's nothing he can't do," Getsy said of Garrett. "He's got every facet of a defensive lineman that you would want. He can stand up and be an edge rusher. He can be an outside linebacker. He's got every trait that you really want."

The Browns defense has been especially dominant at home. Getsy said the key is to make the big plays when they have the chance, because the Browns won't give many opportunities.