Bears matriarch Virginia McCaskey turns 100

By CBS Chicago Team

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Bears matriarch Mrs. Virginia McCaskey celebrated her 100th birthday on Thursday.

A CBS 2 viewer shared a picture after attending a reception for Mrs. McCaskey at St. Emily Catholic Church in Mount Prospect with her sons.

We are told seventh and eighth graders sang "Happy Birthday" and "Bear Down, Chicago Bears" to Mrs. McCaskey.

"I kind of like to think of her like the queen of Chicago. She's like royalty. Pretty amazing stuff – you know, she's been around, and she just takes great pride in this organization, and you know, we all feel that from the top down," said Bears tight end Cole Kmet.

Mrs. McCaskey is the eldest child of "Papa Bear" George Halas Sr., who founded the Bears. He came on as a player/coach with the team – originally the Decatur Staleys – in 1920.

Mrs. McCaskey was born three years later and learned all about the team from her father, the Bears noted.

"Along with being the oldest and longest-tenured owner in the NFL today, McCaskey is also one of 12 current female owners," the Bears noted.

First published on January 5, 2023 / 11:05 PM

