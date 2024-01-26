Chicago Bears hire former Seahawks assistant Kerry Joseph as quarterbacks coach

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Bears announced the hiring of Kerry Joseph as the team's new quarterbacks coach on Friday.

Joseph, 50, spent the past four seasons coaching with the Seattle Seahawks, most recently as the assistant quarterbacks coach. He also previously served as Seattle's offensive assistant/running backs coach and assistant wide receivers coach.

Joseph joins fellow former Seattle coach Shane Waldron in Chicago. The Bears hired Waldon as their new offensive coordinator this week after three seasons with the Seahawks.

The two coaches helped quarterback Geno Smith go from a journeyman to AP Comeback Player of the Year in 2022 after passing for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns. The Seahawks ranked 21st in total offense, 14th in passing and 17th in scoring this season. They also struggled on third downs.

Joseph played nearly 20 years of professional football in the NFL, Canadian Football League, NFL Europe and World League. He played most of his NFL career with the Seahawks from 1998 to 2001, appearing in 56 games as a safety.

Chicago went 7-10 with an improved defense leading the way after finishing with a league-worst 3-14 record in 2022. But the Bears have some major questions, starting with whether to keep Fields or draft Caleb Williams or Drake Maye with the No. 1 pick.