Johnson says Williams' response "very positive" after disappointing play in Bears' season-opening loss

Before shifting gears to the game plan for head coach Ben Johnson's return to Detroit on Sunday, the Bears on Wednesday took a look in the rearview mirror at Monday's 4th quarter crash against the Vikings.

Despite blowing the 17-6 lead at the start of the 4th quarter, the 27-24 loss wasn't a total wreck, including the play of quarterback Caleb Williams.

Johnson said Williams' has been "very positive" after an inconsistent performance in the opener, which included several wayward throws and what Johnson noted was inconsistent footwork.

Williams started 10 of 10 for 86 yards and a 102.5 passer rating, but struggled with his accuracy later in the game, finishing 21 of 35 for 210 yards and one touchdown, and an 86.6 passer rating.

"There was a lot of good that came out of it when he was doing it properly, ball came out on time, accurate, it's still not 100% all the time, and that's something that we're working through," Johnson said.

Williams and wide receiver Rome Odunze had a solid week one, connecting six times, including a touchdown. Odunze, who's talked about making a big jump in year two, felt it was a good first step.

"Growth showing in first game: i feel like i put it on display a little bit... Felt a little more comfortable... Film showed it... That one on sideline i could've come down with… definitely from first game last year to first game this year a big improvement.

The Bears held a closed walkthrough on Wednesday, after which the Bears should release their first injury report for Week 2. Johnson said he's hopeful both linebacker TJ Edwards and cornerback Jaylon Joynson will be back after missing the opener.

As for his first matchup against his former team on Sunday when the Lions host the Bears at Ford Field, Johnson said he's trying to keep his emotions in check.

"My mind is going to be about just winning the football game, and that's really what it's going to come down to is us going out there and looking to find our first victory of the season," he said. "So it'll be a tough environment. That place has really turned into one of the strongest home field advantage places, I think, in the National Football League, and so we'll have our work cut out for us. We'll have to be able to communicate within that hostile environment, and I think we'll find out a lot about ourselves."

The Lions also are looking for their first win of the season, after the Packers dominated Detroit in a 27-13 win in Green Bay in Week 1.