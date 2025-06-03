As Bears begin mandatory minicamp, tight end Cole Kmet says he's secure in position

Tuesday marked the first day of Chicago Bears mandatory minicamp, and a first chance to talk to Cole Kmet about his reaction to the Bears drafting a tight end at No. 10 overall.

The Bears picked tight end Colston Loveland out of the University of Michigan in the draft in April.

"At first, like, you're taken aback a little bit, but I mean, [head coach] Ben [Johnson] was awesome about it in terms of calling me right away and kind of explaining the decision," Kmet said. "You know, from there, you're just all on board on it, and you kind of understand their vision, and you know, you understand that there's going to be areas we complement each other, and then there's obviously, just like in any position we're in, there's going to be areas where we compete for things. And you know, that's football, and that's how it should be."

Kmet said Coach Johnson reassured him where he stood in the team's eyes. Running back D'Andre Swift may also need some reassurance after averaging a career low 3.8 yards per carry last season, and the Bears seemingly targeting running back help by finally drafting Kyle Monangai in the seventh round.

"Kins of look at it like whatever they was going to do, my mindset wasn't going to change. Whether they brought somebody in — if they throw, they don't — my mindset is coming in, like I said, go to work," said Swift. "Everybody got an opinion, entitled to their own opinion. My job is to come in here and continue to work. Like I said, I'm excited for this season. I know who I am and what I'm about."

There were some notable absences on the practice field Tuesday, including Kyler Gordon and TJ Edwards — along with rookie receiver Luther Burden. They are all dealing with minor injuries.

Loveland also remains sidelined recovering from shoulder surgery, but Coach Johnson did say everyone was in the building — just not all practicing.