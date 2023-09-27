Bears focus on fighting through adversity in preparing for Broncos matchup

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bears have lost 13 games in a row.

As CBS 2's Matt Zahn explained, the coaches and players at Halas Hall are working to cook up something they haven't seen in 11 months when they face the also winless Denver Broncos.

The Bears returned to practice determined and focused, at least that's the message from head coach Matt Eberflus, as he tries to keep this team together during the longest losing streak in franchise history.

"It's human nature, is that you make excuses," Eberflus said. "You blame this. You blame that. You blame injury. You blame circumstance. You blame all these things, and you can't do that. You got to execute and do what you're supposed to do and do your job every single day."

Safety Jaquan Brisker added, "We're not finger-pointing ... It's about accountability. You know, we're all grown men at the end of the day, and we want to win a Super Bowl. I might not be perfect. At the same time, I have to show them that I'm going to own up to when I make a mistake. I'm not going to always do things right, but they know I'm going to do it at 1,000%. They know who they're going to get every single day."

Justin Fields echoed Eberflus' sentiments but didn't seem to be bringing the energy at his press conference as he fights through his own tough start.

"All the adversity I go through is going to make me stronger as a person and a player," Fields said. "Think of yourself as going through adversity for a reason."

The Bears' secondary could be thin going up against Denver on Saturday. Eddie Jackson and Jaylon Johnson both missed practice today, but Tyrique Stevenson did practice after leaving Sunday's loss with what the team called an illness.

The Bears and Broncos game kicks off at noon Sunday on CBS.