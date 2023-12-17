Chicago photographer Barry Butler captures beauty of city in new calendar, book
CHICAGO (CBS) – This holiday, you can give the gift that will surround you with the beauty of Chicago all year round.
Renowned photographer Barry Butler's 2024 calendar is available now.
Images include a breathtaking winter sunrise at the Lincoln Park lagoon from January, Navy Pier fireworks taken from the Willis Tower in June, and for July, a bird on cue in the center of a glorious sunset.
Butler also has a new coffee table book, called "Chicago: Morning, Noon, and Night."
The pages are filled with more photos that capture the beauty of the city.
Both the calendar and book are now available on Butler's website.
