Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago photographer Barry Butler captures beauty of city in new calendar, book

By Suzanne Le Mignot, Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago photographer Barry Butler's 2024 calendar, book now available.
Chicago photographer Barry Butler's 2024 calendar, book now available. 00:47

CHICAGO (CBS) – This holiday, you can give the gift that will surround you with the beauty of Chicago all year round.

Renowned photographer Barry Butler's 2024 calendar is available now.

Images include a breathtaking winter sunrise at the Lincoln Park lagoon from January, Navy Pier fireworks taken from the Willis Tower in June, and for July, a bird on cue in the center of a glorious sunset.

Butler also has a new coffee table book, called "Chicago: Morning, Noon, and Night."

The pages are filled with more photos that capture the beauty of the city.

Both the calendar and book are now available on Butler's website

Suzanne Le Mignot
suzannelemignot-2.jpg

Suzanne Le Mignot serves as CBS2 Chicago's weekend news morning anchor and weekday reporter.

First published on December 17, 2023 / 9:36 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.