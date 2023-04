CHICAGO (CBS) – Here's your chance to party like Barbie and Ken!

The Malibu Barbie Café pop-up experience is coming to Chicago this summer.

Tickets go on sale next week.

The immersive dining experience transports you to the 1970s Malibu full of pink, retro glam, and life-size Barbies.

The pop-up will open in June and last until September.