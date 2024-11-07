Barbara Bowman, early childhood education pioneer, dies at 96

CHICAGO (CBS) — Barbara Bowman, a pioneer in early childhood education, has died, the Erikson Institute announced this week.

Bowman passed away Monday at the age of 96.

She began as a preschool teacher in 1950, got her master's in education from the University of Chicago, and co-founded the Erikson Institute.

The institution trains people in social work, child development, and early childhood education. It's meant to give educators the skills to help children thrive.

"Barbara Taylor Bowman was a true visionary," said Erikson President Mariana Souto-Manning. "Her legacy is one of transformation, not only of Erikson but of the entire early childhood education landscape. She didn't just shape an institution—she helped shape the very foundation of the field. Barbara's commitment to justice, equity, and the well-being of all children will continue to animate our mission, inspire our work, and guide the field for generations to come."

Bowman, a South Side native, is also the mother of Obama Foundation CEO Valerie Jarrett.