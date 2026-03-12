Bank of America Chicago Marathon had record economic impact on city in 2025, organizers say

The 2025 Bank of America Chicago Marathon set a record for its economic impact on the city in 2025, organizers said Thursday.

Organizers said the October 2025 marathon generated $756 million for the Chicago metropolitan economy, up more than 7.5% from the $683 million generated by the 2024 race.

A study by Jones & Associates Economics also found the marathon brought in nearly 56,000 people, 75% of whom came from outside Illinois.

Organizers said the event also supported more than 5,100 full-time equivalent jobs, and 2025 charity runners raised a record $47.1 million over 200 local, national, and global charities.

The 48th Bank of America Chicago Marathon will be held on Sunday, Oct. 11, starting and ending in Grant Park. The first modern Chicago Marathon was held in 1977, 49 years ago this year, but a year was lost as the marathon was canceled amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.