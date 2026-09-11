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Woman shot, killed while driving in Back of the Yards

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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A woman was shot and killed while driving in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood overnight. 

Just after midnight, Chicago police said the 50-year-old woman was driving in the 4500 block of South Wood Street when she was shot. Police said her car then crashed into a parked SUV. 

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she later died. She has not been identified by officials. 

No arrests have been made. 

Area One detectives are investigating. 

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