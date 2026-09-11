Woman shot, killed while driving in Back of the Yards

A woman was shot and killed while driving in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood overnight.

Just after midnight, Chicago police said the 50-year-old woman was driving in the 4500 block of South Wood Street when she was shot. Police said her car then crashed into a parked SUV.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she later died. She has not been identified by officials.

No arrests have been made.

Area One detectives are investigating.