$10,000 reward offered for arrest in fatal shooting of Chicago city employee

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest after a Chicago city employee was found shot to death Friday morning inside an apartment in the West Ridge neighborhood.

Around 9 a.m., police arrived at the apartment in the 6900 block of North Bell Avenue, they found the 36-year-old woman unresponsive with a gunshot wound to her abdomen. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A source close to the investigation said the woman worked for the city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications. When she didn't show up for work, an OEMC deputy director called police to conduct a well-being check.

OEMC identified the victim as DA'J Flowers.

"This was a senseless act of violence, and someone out there knows who is responsible," Paul Rutherford, Executive Director of Cook County Crime Stoppers. "We urge anyone with information, no matter how small it may seem, to come forward. Your tip could be the one that brings accountability and justice to the victim's family."

Information can be submitted by calling 1-800-535-STOP (7867) or online at www.CPDTIP.com.