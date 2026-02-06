Watch CBS News
Investigation underway after woman found dead inside West Ridge apartment

A woman was found dead inside an apartment in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood on Friday morning. 

Just after 9:10 a.m., Chicago police said the 36-year-old was found unresponsive with at least one gunshot wound to the abdomen. 

Police said the woman was pronounced dead on the scene. No further details were released on what led up to the shooting.

No other injuries were reported. 

Area Three detectives are investigating.  

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

