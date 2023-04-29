Avery R. Young, Chicago first-ever poet laureate, hosting public discussion in South Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) -- April is National Poetry Month.
In celebration, you can have the chance to meet Chicago's first-ever poet laureate.
Avery R. Young is an artist and educator who has been featured in a variety of publications.
Young is hosting a discussion with sociologist and poet, Dr. Eve Ewing
Today, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Harold Washington Library.
