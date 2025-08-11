3 people dead, suspect in custody after shooting outside Target in Austin, police say

3 dead after suspect open fire at Target parking lot in Austin, police say

3 dead after suspect open fire at Target parking lot in Austin, police say

3 dead after suspect open fire at Target parking lot in Austin, police say

A suspect is in custody after opening fire outside a Target store in Austin, Texas, killing three people, the Austin Police Department confirmed Monday afternoon.

Police said that around 2:15 p.m. local time, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Target located at 8601 Research Boulevard in North Austin. Three victims were found in the store's parking lot after the suspect opened fire, police said.

According to authorities, two of the victims died at the scene, while the third died after being transported to a hospital.

Authorities said a fourth person was treated at the scene for unrelated injuries.

Investigators said the suspect then stole a car and fled, crashing the vehicle shortly afterward. He allegedly hijacked another car and took off again. Officers used a Taser to detain the suspect in South Austin, Police Chief Lisa Davis said.

The suspect was described as a 32-year-old white man with a criminal record and a history of mental health issues.

"This is a very sad day for Austin. This is a very sad day for us all," Davis said. "My condolences go out to the families."

Road closures remain in place as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story.