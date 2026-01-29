Man and woman shot in CPD station parking lot in Austin neighborhood

A man and a woman were shot Thursday evening while in the parking lot outside the Chicago Police Department's Austin District station on the West Side.

Police said, around 6:15 p.m., a 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were in the parking lot in the 5700 block of West Madison Street, when someone shot both of them.

The man was shot in the right leg, and he woman was shot in the right leg and buttocks. Both victims were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

No one was in custody Thursday evening. Area 4 detectives were investigating.