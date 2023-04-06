Aurora women's group receives hundreds of purses during donation drive to help women in need
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) – One group in Aurora received an overwhelming response to a plea to help women by giving them toiletries and feminine hygiene products.
The POWER Women's Group at Aurora City Hall hoped to get 100 donated purses – instead they received nearly 500.
Women and men volunteered to sort, clean, and fill each purse with personal care items for unhoused and low-income women.
They also included a handwritten note of encouragement in each purse.
