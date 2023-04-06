Aurora women's group receives hundreds of purses during donation drive to help women in need

POWER Women's Group receives hundreds of purses to help women in need

POWER Women's Group receives hundreds of purses to help women in need

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) – One group in Aurora received an overwhelming response to a plea to help women by giving them toiletries and feminine hygiene products.

The POWER Women's Group at Aurora City Hall hoped to get 100 donated purses – instead they received nearly 500.

Women and men volunteered to sort, clean, and fill each purse with personal care items for unhoused and low-income women.

They also included a handwritten note of encouragement in each purse.