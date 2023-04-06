Watch CBS News
Aurora women's group receives hundreds of purses during donation drive to help women in need

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

POWER Women's Group receives hundreds of purses to help women in need
POWER Women's Group receives hundreds of purses to help women in need 00:28

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) – One group in Aurora received an overwhelming response to a plea to help women by giving them toiletries and feminine hygiene products.

The POWER Women's Group at Aurora City Hall hoped to get 100 donated purses – instead they received nearly 500.

Women and men volunteered to sort, clean, and fill each purse with personal care items for unhoused and low-income women.

They also included a handwritten note of encouragement in each purse.

First published on April 6, 2023 / 8:49 AM

