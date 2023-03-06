Aurora women's group collecting purses, backpacks, toiletries, other supplies for women in need

Aurora women's group bags, toiletries, other supplies for women in need

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of women in west suburban Aurora wants to help other women who are facing financial challenges.

The POWER Women's Group is hosting a donation drive through the end of the month. Their goal is to collect 100 new or gently used purses and backpacks filled with unused toiletries, feminine hygiene products, undergarments, socks, towels, toilet paper, laundry detergent, baby supplies, and small reusable containers.

Donations can be dropped off through March 31 in collections bins at the following 10 locations:

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Aurora City Hall, 44 E. Downer Place

• Aurora Animal Care & Control, 600 River St.

• Customer Service Center, 3770 McCoy Drive

• Development Services Center, 77 S. Broadway

Seven days per week:

• Aurora Police Department, 1200 E. Indian Trail Rd.

• Aurora Central Fire Station, 75 N. Broadway Ave.

• Aurora Fire Station #5, 730 Hill Ave.

• Aurora Fire Station #7, 824 Kenilworth Pl.

• Aurora Fire Station #8, 3770 McCoy Dr.

• Aurora Fire Station #10, 2390 W. Illinois Ave.