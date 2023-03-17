Bond denied for Aurora man accused in shooting outside Naperville bar

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- Bond is denied for an Aurora man accused of shooting another man outside a bar in Naperville last weekend.

James Barnett, 27, appeared at a bond hearing Friday where a judge granted the state's motion to deny bond. He is charged with one count of armed habitual criminal, one count of aggravated battery - discharge of a firearm, and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

A $1 million full cash arrest warrant for Barnett on Thursday. He was taken into custody without incident.

On March 11, officers with the Naperville Police Department responded to a call in downtown Naperville around 11:35 p.m. regarding a patron who was causing a disturbance when asked to leave an establishment on Jefferson Avenue.

While speaking to employees of the establishment, officers were alerted to gunshots at the back of the building.

Officers responded to a parking lot behind the building where they found a man with a gunshot wound to his right leg.

An investigation into the shooting led to Barnett as a suspect.

It is alleged that Barnett, the victim, and another man were out together that evening and left the establishment together. It is alleged that the three men entered a car and that once inside the car, an argument ensued.

The three men then exited the car and Barnett retrieved a gun that was inside the car and allegedly shot the victim in the leg before fleeing the scene.

"Opening fire in downtown Naperville on a Saturday night, as alleged against Mr. Barnett, demonstrates an absolute disregard for public safety and contempt for the rule of law," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "This type of violent crime is extremely serious and will most certainly not be tolerated in DuPage County. In addition to allegedly shooting another man in the leg, Mr. Barnett's alleged actions endangered the life of not only the victim in this case, but also the lives of innocent residents enjoying a night out."

Barnett is due back in court on April 11 for arraignment.