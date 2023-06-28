Aurora becomes latest municipality to court Bears

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- The City of Aurora has now joined the municipalities courting the Chicago Bears.

Aurora officials said they sent a letter of interest to the Bears, asking them to consider Illinois' second-largest city as a viable relocation option.

On Monday, Bears Chief Executive Officer Kevin Warren called the Bears' plans to move to Arlington Heights a "stalemate."

Since the Bears bought the old Arlington Park in February for just under $200 million, Naperville and Waukegan have entered the discussion on housing the new stadium. The Bears have met with officials from Naperville to discuss their pitch for a possible stadium. Meantime, leaders in Rockford also have thrown their hat in the ring, although there have been no formal talks.

As new Mayor Brandon Johnson has also signaled, there could be new life in keeping the Bears in Chicago.