Chicago Bears CEO to meet with Arlington Heights leaders about possible move

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) – Some Arlington Heights leaders were set to meet Monday evening with the CEO of the Chicago Bears about the team's possible relocation to the northwest suburbs.

CBS 2's Chris Tye was in Arlington Heights to learn where things stood with the possible move.

The group known as Touchdown Arlington is a grassroots coalition of local business owners and community leaders that want to see the Bears come to the suburb. And as other communities have expressed interest of late, Touchdown Arlington planned the public meeting with the Bears on Monday to crystalize their commitment.

The meeting comes days after exterior demolition began at the old Arlington Park, the massive property the Bears bought for just under $200 million this year.

But some conflicts have emerged over how much tax the Bears would pay if they built a large, mixed-use complex, including the stadium at the property.

That's given way to two other suburbs popping up, showing interest in becoming the new home of the Bears, those being Naperville and Waukegan.

In addition, Chicago's new mayor has established a fresh line of communication with Bears leadership about keeping the team in the city.

Bears CEO Kevin Warren was scheduled to meet with the group at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.