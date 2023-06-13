Waukegan offers pitch to Bears for new stadium site

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- The Chicago Bears have said they are considering communities outside Arlington Heights for a new stadium – and now, Waukegan has thrown its hat in the ring.

Waukegan Mayor Ann B. Taylor sent a letter this week to Bears President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Warren – touting the advantages of Waukegan.

"The City of Waukegan, located along Lake Michigan, has multiple large parcels, including lakefront property within 20 minutes of the PNC Center at Halas Hall, that could be developed into both the state-of-the-art stadium and entertainment district the team has publicly expressed interest in building," Taylor wrote. "In addition to the availability of land controlled by the City of Waukegan, the City also has excellent transportation infrastructure as Waukegan is located along Interstate 94 and U.S. Route 41, a major stop on Metra's Union Pacific North Line, and is home to Waukegan National Airport."

Taylor invited Warren and other members of Bears leadership to come to Waukegan and learn about the "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" there for the Bears.

"We believe that the Monsters of the Midway deserve the opportunity to continue the tradition of playing along the shores of Lake Michigan, with the market opportunity of having a year-round facility capable of hosting other major events, including the Super Bowl, the Final Four, and other events of an international scale," Taylor wrote.

So far, the Bears have not publicly responded.

Earlier this month, the Bears said they could be exploring other location options for a new stadium beyond Arlington Heights, citing property tax concerns.

The team said in a statement earlier this month that "the largest single development project in Illinois history" is at risk in Arlington Heights, where the team purchased former Arlington International Racecourse property. The Bears officially closed on its purchase of the site earlier this year.

The team said the assessment "fails to reflect the property is not operational and not commercially viable in its current state." The team already started interior demolition at the site last month, which it said would continue.

Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli also recently reached out to the Bears to highlight the city's benefits for potentially hosting the team's next stadium. The Bears also recently met with Mayor Brandon Johnson about the possibility of keeping the team in Chicago.